Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 20,602 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,602 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Parker-Hannifin worth $64,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PH. Norges Bank bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $665,188,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,132,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,861,000 after acquiring an additional 336,370 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $122,449,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 65,634.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 219,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,149,000 after purchasing an additional 219,220 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 506,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,255,000 after purchasing an additional 173,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. Mizuho upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $550.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen upgraded Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $566.33.

In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PH traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $506.83. The stock had a trading volume of 705,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,056. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $537.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $512.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.87. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $362.49 and a one year high of $570.15.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.41. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.73%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

