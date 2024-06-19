Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 354,786 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 52.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,029,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354,786 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $23,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,741,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 193,805,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,636,000 after buying an additional 6,466,596 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth $4,446,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,196,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,549,000 after purchasing an additional 116,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 148.4% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 193,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 115,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Argus initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

In other news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $72,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,834.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,595,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,133,328.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $72,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,843 shares in the company, valued at $868,834.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,374,153 shares of company stock valued at $239,976,945 in the last ninety days. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PLTR stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.82. 54,458,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,797,744. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.15 and a 200 day moving average of $21.14. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $57.50 billion, a PE ratio of 215.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 2.70.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $634.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.88 million. Equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

