Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $17.91 Million Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 63,665 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Darden Restaurants worth $17,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,202,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 30,344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 8,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 968,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $159,047,000 after purchasing an additional 65,223 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE DRI traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $151.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,335,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,481. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.36 and a 52 week high of $176.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.78.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.01). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.94% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.43%.

Insider Activity

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $1,270,034.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,268.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $1,270,034.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,268.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $734,998.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994,800.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,599 shares of company stock valued at $2,197,891. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on DRI. Citigroup cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $192.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective (down previously from $175.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.81.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Darden Restaurants

About Darden Restaurants

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.