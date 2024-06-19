Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $20.90 Million Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 27.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 122,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 46,549 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $20,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 40.3% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $184.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Valero Energy

Valero Energy Price Performance

NYSE VLO traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $149.94. 2,552,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,519,214. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.11 and a 200-day moving average of $148.84. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $108.28 and a one year high of $184.79. The stock has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.20%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.