Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $21.52 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,222,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 487,899 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $21,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in AT&T by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Barclays raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BNP Paribas raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.54.

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,711,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,171,836. The stock has a market cap of $129.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.08. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $18.45.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

