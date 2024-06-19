Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $27.91 Million Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 223,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,847 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.34% of Oshkosh worth $27,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 410.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,848,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,402 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth $83,524,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 1,374.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 257,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,877,000 after buying an additional 239,707 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth $23,926,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,130,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,014,000 after buying an additional 219,375 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Price Performance

NYSE OSK traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,228. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.55 and a 200 day moving average of $112.60. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $80.07 and a one year high of $127.98.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.94.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

