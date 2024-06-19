Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $31.59 Million Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 76.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 298,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955,250 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $31,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYV. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. American Trust raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 64,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after buying an additional 27,618 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 2,723.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 428,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,129,000 after buying an additional 413,545 shares during the period. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 15,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 6,909 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on LYV shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.58.

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LYV traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.94. 1,582,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,239,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $107.24. The company has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 87.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.07.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.32). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 90.67%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

