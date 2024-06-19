Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 76.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,558 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Eversource Energy worth $19,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 33,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 62.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 18.4% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 23,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $434,000. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Argus cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $562,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $158,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at $603,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Eversource Energy stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.00. 2,352,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,840,953. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $74.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.88.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -242.37%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

