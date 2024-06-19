Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 112.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,045,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 552,893 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Apollo Global Management worth $117,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 46,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after buying an additional 13,870 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 287.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 307,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,683,000 after purchasing an additional 228,367 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 950,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,599,000 after purchasing an additional 50,008 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 658,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,497,000 after purchasing an additional 371,721 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,900,000 after buying an additional 17,361 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $3,338,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 359,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,002,634.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APO traded up $1.03 on Wednesday, hitting $117.32. 1,517,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,290,026. The firm has a market cap of $66.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.61. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.44 and a twelve month high of $119.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.33 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 16.27%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.463 per share. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 20.49%.

APO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.62.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

