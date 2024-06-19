Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 146,904 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 139.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,904 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $84,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 165.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 26,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,192 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $5,729,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $397,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $396.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $371.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $322.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total transaction of $607,673.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,612 shares in the company, valued at $6,397,042.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total transaction of $607,673.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,397,042.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 6,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total transaction of $1,999,829.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,387,253.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,397 shares of company stock valued at $3,921,929 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:HCA traded up $5.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $340.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 737,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,726. The stock has a market cap of $89.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $321.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.96 and a 1 year high of $343.53.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 674.49% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

About HCA Healthcare

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.