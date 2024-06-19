Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 38,334 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 763.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,334 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $29,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 137.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.44, for a total value of $5,419,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 899,232 shares in the company, valued at $609,175,726.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $731.43, for a total transaction of $1,767,134.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,486 shares in the company, valued at $53,018,434.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.44, for a total value of $5,419,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 899,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,175,726.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,046 shares of company stock worth $31,842,373 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $766.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of MPWR stock traded up $25.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $852.56. The stock had a trading volume of 531,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,764. The business’s fifty day moving average is $717.41 and its 200-day moving average is $676.00. The firm has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.62, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.13. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $392.10 and a 1-year high of $856.30.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $457.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.76 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.44%. On average, analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 59.59%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Featured Articles

