Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 62.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,586,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 609,071 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Carrier Global worth $92,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,335,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,350,596. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $66.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.20.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $9,906,734.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $9,906,734.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,568.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,954 shares of company stock worth $16,650,050 over the last three months. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

