Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 491,285 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 112,941 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $152,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 19,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 380.7% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 8,922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $934,000. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 65,971 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS traded up $4.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $326.50. 2,415,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,555. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $291.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.23. The company has a market cap of $88.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.77 and a 1-year high of $327.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $334.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $302.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.11.

In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 21,700 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $6,757,380.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,778,299. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 21,700 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $6,757,380.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,778,299. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.83, for a total value of $463,245.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,183 shares in the company, valued at $15,498,015.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,834 shares of company stock valued at $18,989,549. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

