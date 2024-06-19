Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 12,601 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,601 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for about 0.9% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $268,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $1,742,160,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Booking by 1.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 383,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 376,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,362,000 after acquiring an additional 15,381 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 275,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $976,096,000 after acquiring an additional 9,419 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 152,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG stock traded up $20.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3,973.18. The company had a trading volume of 179,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,542. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,682.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,586.00. The company has a market cap of $134.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,605.00 and a twelve month high of $3,989.12.

Booking Announces Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $11.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total value of $812,830.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,157,314.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total transaction of $78,827.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,027.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total transaction of $812,830.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,157,314.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,021 shares of company stock worth $3,617,852 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,950.00 to $4,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3,950.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, May 6th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,400.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Booking from $4,220.00 to $4,230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,902.54.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

