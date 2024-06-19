Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 191,470 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 73.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,470 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $17,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,831,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,240,000 after acquiring an additional 27,384 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $682,000. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR stock traded down $1.65 on Wednesday, hitting $243.05. 1,320,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,513. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.03 and a 12 month high of $260.57. The stock has a market cap of $69.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $237.85 and a 200 day moving average of $237.49.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.01%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.33.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

