Lundin Energy (OTCMKTS:LUPEY) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of Lundin Energy AB (OTCMKTS:LUPEY – Get Free Report) traded down 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.97 and last traded at $21.97. 600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 3,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.23.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.97.
About Lundin Energy
Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.
