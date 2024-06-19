Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.04.

LYFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Lyft from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Lyft from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Lyft from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

In other Lyft news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 80,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Lyft news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 80,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $3,871,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 932,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,688,181.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 246,033 shares of company stock worth $4,782,237 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 42.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,488,609 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,770,000 after buying an additional 1,043,719 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 21.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,425,740 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $46,647,000 after buying an additional 778,563 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,457,522 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $331,562,000 after buying an additional 1,135,036 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the third quarter worth about $1,224,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 100,826 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 62,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

LYFT stock opened at $13.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -29.32 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.73. Lyft has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $20.82.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Lyft had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

