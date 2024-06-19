Lyons Bancorp (OTCMKTS:LYBC) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of Lyons Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:LYBC – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.97 and last traded at $39.97. 505 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.95.

Lyons Bancorp Trading Down 2.8 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.66.

Get Lyons Bancorp alerts:

Lyons Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Lyons Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%.

Lyons Bancorp Company Profile

Lyons Bancorp Inc operates as a financial holding company for The Lyons National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services to individual and small business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; commercial real estate, agricultural real estate, commercial and agricultural, and consumer instalment loans; and residential real estate loans, such as classes for 1-4 family and home equity loans, as well as consumer loans comprising recreational, auto, personal, personal line of credit, and home improvement loans; financial services, including retirement strategy, investment management, education savings, life insurance, long-term care insurance, and employer and employee benefit services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lyons Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyons Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.