Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 378 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 1.4% of Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.11. 619,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,501. The stock has a market cap of $80.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $149.67 and a 1 year high of $185.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.47 and a 200 day moving average of $176.18.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

