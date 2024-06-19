Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 679 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 5.4% of Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. High Note Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevatus Welath Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Elevatus Welath Management now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $376.25. 1,120,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,534. The business’s 50 day moving average is $347.65 and its 200 day moving average is $333.34. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $260.65 and a 52 week high of $377.30. The company has a market capitalization of $129.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

