Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC Sells 300 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF makes up 0.7% of Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FV. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 44,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

FV traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $57.79. 74,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,253. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.53 and its 200-day moving average is $54.11. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $41.05 and a 12 month high of $57.97.

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

