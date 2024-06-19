Main BuyWrite ETF (BATS:BUYW) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Main BuyWrite ETF (BATS:BUYW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0689 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This is a boost from Main BuyWrite ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Main BuyWrite ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Main BuyWrite ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,835 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.23.
Main BuyWrite ETF Company Profile
