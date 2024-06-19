Main Street Capital Co. Announces Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:MAIN)

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

Main Street Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 18.7% per year over the last three years. Main Street Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 74.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.8%.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Main Street Capital stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Main Street Capital has a 52 week low of $37.70 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.00 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 89.11% and a return on equity of 14.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAIN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Main Street Capital

About Main Street Capital

(Get Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.