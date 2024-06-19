Mainz Biomed (MYNZ) & Its Competitors Head to Head Contrast

Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Free Report) is one of 1,004 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Mainz Biomed to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mainz Biomed and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mainz Biomed $900,000.00 -$26.30 million -0.35 Mainz Biomed Competitors $1.68 billion $153.64 million -3.25

Mainz Biomed’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Mainz Biomed. Mainz Biomed is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Mainz Biomed has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mainz Biomed’s peers have a beta of 1.00, indicating that their average share price is 0% more volatile than the S&P 500.

44.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mainz Biomed and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mainz Biomed -2,934.82% -488.05% -145.77% Mainz Biomed Competitors -2,993.13% -285.37% -33.61%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Mainz Biomed and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mainz Biomed 0 1 1 0 2.50 Mainz Biomed Competitors 6643 19158 45515 958 2.56

Mainz Biomed currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 943.12%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 77.16%. Given Mainz Biomed’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mainz Biomed is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Mainz Biomed peers beat Mainz Biomed on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Mainz Biomed Company Profile

Mainz Biomed N.V. develops and sells in-vitro diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer in the United States. The company offers ColoAlert, a colorectal cancer diagnostic molecular genetic stool test. It also develops PancAlert, a stool-based screening test for the detection of pancreatic cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Mainz, Germany.

