Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Price Down 1.7% on Insider Selling

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.7% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $18.48 and last traded at $19.13. Approximately 12,049,730 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 64,759,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.47.

Specifically, Director Said Ouissal sold 10,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $209,448.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,943. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MARA. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Marathon Digital Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 23.07 and a current ratio of 23.07.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.89 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 106.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Digital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MARA. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 121.1% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Marathon Digital by 752.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the first quarter valued at $90,000. 44.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Digital

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.