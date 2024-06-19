Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MRO. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $29.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $26.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Capital One Financial lowered Marathon Oil from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.86.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $27.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.37 and its 200-day moving average is $25.57. Marathon Oil has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $30.06.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 21.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 73,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,981,684.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,008 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,336.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 36,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $997,999.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,829 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,921.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 73,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,981,684.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,336.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,716 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,507. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 9.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,751,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,146,794,000 after buying an additional 6,835,604 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marathon Oil by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 19,388,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $468,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795,020 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 22.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,797,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $315,584,000 after buying an additional 2,176,062 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,527,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,067,000 after buying an additional 1,415,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 323.9% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,369,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,801,000 after buying an additional 1,046,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

