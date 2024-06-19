Marion Wealth Management Acquires 331 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Marion Wealth Management increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,561,055,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 7,999.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,173,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,016,000 after buying an additional 2,146,625 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,430,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,368,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,153 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,953,000. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,883,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.86.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NextEra Energy stock traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,169,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,573,703. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $80.47. The company has a market capitalization of $144.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.56.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.