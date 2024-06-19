Marion Wealth Management Buys 2,932 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Marion Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF makes up about 1.8% of Marion Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Marion Wealth Management owned about 0.08% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $6,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 25,352,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,407,000 after buying an additional 294,637 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 377.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,147,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650,198 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 369.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,621,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,626 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,225,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,952,000 after purchasing an additional 138,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 397.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,174,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133,089 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $37.98. 297,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,309. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $30.29 and a 1 year high of $38.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.62.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

