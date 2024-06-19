Marion Wealth Management Increases Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Marion Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,437 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 77.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 530.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.4%

EOG Resources stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.50. 2,032,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,988,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.34 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.20. The company has a market cap of $68.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.32.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EOG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.19.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at $19,457,792.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,987,669.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

