Marion Wealth Management Purchases 132 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Marion Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 251,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,724,000 after purchasing an additional 114,324 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 4,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.91.

American Tower Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $192.78. 2,407,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,288,610. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $154.58 and a 52 week high of $219.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.79.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). American Tower had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

