Marion Wealth Management Raises Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Marion Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for 1.4% of Marion Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $4,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGIT. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 108,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,324,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 138,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,104,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peirce Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Peirce Capital Management LLC now owns 231,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,559,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VGIT traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $58.52. 2,183,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,759,881. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.34. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $59.67.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.1787 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.