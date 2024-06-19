Marion Wealth Management Sells 2,256 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Marion Wealth Management trimmed its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 314,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 7.0% of Marion Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $23,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Peoples Bank KS boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% in the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.80. The company had a trading volume of 12,355,117 shares. The firm has a market cap of $114.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.74 and a 200-day moving average of $71.93. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

