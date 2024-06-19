Marotta Asset Management Has $509,000 Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Marotta Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,804 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,110,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 16.9% during the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 4,203 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $53,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $9,293,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $6,389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.14.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $250.79 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $302.39. The firm has a market cap of $180.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.88.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 56.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $291,377.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,209,734.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $291,377.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,734.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,678. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

