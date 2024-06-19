Martin Capital Partners LLC Has $5 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 115.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 96,699 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $2,129,927,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 239,209,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,886,849,000 after buying an additional 11,099,024 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,246,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,985,783,000 after purchasing an additional 8,473,686 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 68,506,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,972,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298,920 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 248.7% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,796,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133,786 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.41. The stock had a trading volume of 29,817,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,368,410. The company has a market capitalization of $155.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -456.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.73. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $39.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently -2,799.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

