Martin Capital Partners LLC Has $6.37 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Martin Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,612 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 2.4% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $2,528,939,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,439,747 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,672,445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345,954 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,922,422 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $955,961,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054,748 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,727,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $895,576,000 after buying an additional 3,989,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,750,237 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $947,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.47.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,213,859.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,363 shares in the company, valued at $33,439,234.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $155,016.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,013.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,213,859.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 725,363 shares in the company, valued at $33,439,234.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,923. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.97. The company had a trading volume of 17,627,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,563,228. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.95 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.87%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

