Martin Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,822 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Martin Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 98,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for about 2.3% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 6.7% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 48,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 27,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 12.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 369,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,622,000 after buying an additional 41,466 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 5.5% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 51,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 16,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $3,551,903.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,358,962.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $3,551,903.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,358,962.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $5,042,744.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 218,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,644,979.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 223,665 shares of company stock worth $13,995,465. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:KO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.63. 10,651,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,991,376. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.55.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coca-Cola

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.