Martin Capital Partners LLC Sells 84 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Martin Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $551,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 126,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,525,000 after acquiring an additional 27,989 shares during the period. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

NASDAQ LECO traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.94. The company had a trading volume of 331,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,619. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $216.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.52. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.00 and a twelve month high of $261.13.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $981.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on LECO. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Lincoln Electric from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Lincoln Electric from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Lincoln Electric from $252.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.