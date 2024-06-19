Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $200.00

Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 200 ($2.54) and last traded at GBX 100 ($1.27), with a volume of 13700 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101.98 ($1.30).

Marwyn Value Investors Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a market cap of £54.10 million, a P/E ratio of 1,237.50 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 96.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 89.46.

Get Marwyn Value Investors alerts:

Marwyn Value Investors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of GBX 2.27 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 2.37%. Marwyn Value Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11,250.00%.

About Marwyn Value Investors

Marwyn Value Investors Limited specializes in investments in growth capital, buyout, industry consolidation, and acquisition-led growth strategies in small and mid-cap businesses. The fund also invests in consolidation opportunities in industry sectors that are undergoing structural or regulatory change, and is sector agnostic.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marwyn Value Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marwyn Value Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.