Mass General Brigham Inc Takes Position in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Mass General Brigham Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 338,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,900,000. Revolution Medicines makes up approximately 19.1% of Mass General Brigham Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RVMD. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Revolution Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush increased their target price on Revolution Medicines from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Revolution Medicines from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revolution Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $46,485.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 54,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,050.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Sushil Patel sold 2,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $79,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $46,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 54,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,050.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,155 shares of company stock valued at $792,620. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Revolution Medicines Trading Up 1.7 %

RVMD stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,055,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,974. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.21. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.44 and a 52-week high of $41.21.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.05. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.