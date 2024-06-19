Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Cut by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1,368.9% in the third quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 10,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after buying an additional 9,336 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 160,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $63,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $6,853,000. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,134,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MA. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $535.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.78.

MA traded up $2.00 on Wednesday, hitting $450.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,636,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,595. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $453.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $451.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $359.77 and a 1-year high of $490.00. The stock has a market cap of $418.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 3,464 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.84, for a total transaction of $1,551,317.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,151,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at $47,527,976,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,774,400 shares of company stock worth $1,251,767,900 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

