Mather Group LLC. Has $19.80 Million Stock Position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Mather Group LLC. lowered its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 232,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. owned approximately 0.27% of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF worth $19,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESGV. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Price Performance

ESGV traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $97.37. The stock had a trading volume of 142,231 shares. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.53.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

