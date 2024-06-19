Mather Group LLC. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Mather Group LLC. reduced its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 848,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of Mather Group LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Mather Group LLC. owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $43,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,018,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,007,000 after buying an additional 11,344,416 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,754,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,212 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 10,933,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246,104 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,046,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,365 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,508,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,184 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $50.38. 2,733,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,149,574. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.42. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

