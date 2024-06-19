Mather Group LLC. Sells 1,149 Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Mather Group LLC. cut its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 355,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $16,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of ITM traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.11. 152,139 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.32.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1071 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

