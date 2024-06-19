Mather Group LLC. Sells 2,707 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,437,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,707 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 4.0% of Mather Group LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Mather Group LLC. owned 0.96% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $258,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,316,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,519,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 16,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $183.03. The company had a trading volume of 315,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,148. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $184.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.74. The firm has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $148.75 and a 52-week high of $192.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

