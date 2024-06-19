Mather Group LLC. Sells 27,281 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,198,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,281 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF accounts for 2.3% of Mather Group LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Mather Group LLC. owned about 0.20% of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF worth $149,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFIS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,311,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,768,000 after acquiring an additional 233,246 shares during the last quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 2,923.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 99,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 95,847 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 291,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,387,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 418,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,186,000 after buying an additional 75,841 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

DFIS stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.88. The company had a trading volume of 159,177 shares. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.10 and a 200 day moving average of $24.38.

About Dimensional International Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

