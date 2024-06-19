McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,238 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises about 1.5% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 2.1% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 9,910 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 111,830 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $31,530,000 after acquiring an additional 10,547 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 32,344 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,119,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $23,560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $302.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.14.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD stock opened at $250.79 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $265.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 56.71%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,678 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

