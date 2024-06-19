McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. reduced its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. McKesson comprises about 1.6% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCK. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of MCK traded up $5.48 on Wednesday, hitting $602.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,943. The company has a market capitalization of $78.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.47. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $395.30 and a fifty-two week high of $604.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $553.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $517.58.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The company had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on McKesson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on McKesson from $603.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Maria Martinez sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.88, for a total value of $282,980.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Maria Martinez sold 483 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.88, for a total transaction of $282,980.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total value of $351,318.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,941.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,814 shares of company stock worth $14,511,649 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

