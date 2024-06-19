MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$32.67.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MEG. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on MEG Energy from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on MEG Energy from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MEG Energy from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on MEG Energy from C$28.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

In related news, Senior Officer David Michael Granger sold 32,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.47, for a total transaction of C$979,504.83. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MEG Energy stock opened at C$28.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 3.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$27.76. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of C$19.41 and a twelve month high of C$33.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.18.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C($0.09). MEG Energy had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of C$1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.25 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that MEG Energy will post 2.4508333 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in its Christina Lake Project in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

