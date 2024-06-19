MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Friday, April 12th.

MEI Pharma Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MEIP opened at $2.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.26. MEI Pharma has a 52-week low of $2.73 and a 52-week high of $7.87.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.01. MEI Pharma had a return on equity of 48.32% and a net margin of 39.06%. As a group, analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MEI Pharma stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.09% of MEI Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter. 52.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

