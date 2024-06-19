Meter Governance Hits One Day Volume of $173,803.47 (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 19th. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001524 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $33.08 million and $173,803.47 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 74,003,087 coins and its circulating supply is 33,269,128 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 73,996,666 with 33,264,283 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 1.0161752 USD and is down -0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $163,334.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

